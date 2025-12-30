The Family Court Workbook’s Substack

December 2025

November 2025

Why Most People Wait Until After the Holidays to File for Divorce, Child Support, or Custody
Understanding the Timing, the Benefits, and How to Plan Ahead
  The Family Court Workbook
Preparing Now for a Strong Start to the New Year, Especially If You Have Upcoming Family Court Hearings
Disclaimer: This article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice.
  The Family Court Workbook
Do You Need a Court Reporter at Your Hearing? Why It Matters, And How to Get One
Educational information only.
  The Family Court Workbook
The Family Court Workbook — On Sale for the Rest of the Year!
If you’re preparing for Family Court in 2026, now is the perfect time to get organized and informed.
  The Family Court Workbook
Understanding “Vacating a Hearing” and “Setting Aside an Order” in Family Court
Family court can be confusing, especially when it comes to terms that sound similar but mean very different things.
  The Family Court Workbook
Settling Outside of Court: Finding Peace and Resolution Beyond the Courtroom
When a relationship ends, especially a marriage, it can be easy to assume that the only way forward is through the courtroom.
  The Family Court Workbook
