This week, I received one of the most exciting emails of my life.

I was officially accepted into law school.

I wanted to share this news with all of you because many of you have been following my journey for years, whether on TikTok, Facebook, or here on Substack. You’ve watched me build my career as a Family Law Paralegal and a California Legal Document Assistant (LDA), educate thousands of people about the family court process, and dedicate my work to helping individuals navigate one of the most difficult chapters of their lives.

A few months ago, I quietly applied to law school.

I didn’t announce it because I wanted to see where the journey would lead before sharing it publicly. I wasn’t sure what the outcome would be, but I knew one thing, I had always dreamed of becoming an attorney. This week, that dream moved one step closer to becoming a reality.

Why Law School?

People have asked me over the years why I spend so much time educating others about family court.

The answer is simple.

Because I care.

Family court affects parents, children, grandparents, and entire families. For many people, it is one of the most emotionally exhausting experiences they will ever go through.

Every day, people reach out to me asking questions, looking for guidance, or simply hoping someone can explain what is happening in their case.

As a Family Law Paralegal and California Legal Document Assistant, I truly love what I do.

Helping people prepare their paperwork, organize their evidence, understand court procedures, and feel less overwhelmed has been incredibly rewarding.

But there has always been one limitation.

I cannot give legal advice.

I cannot tell someone what legal strategy they should pursue.

I cannot represent them in court.

I educate. I explain procedures. I provide legal information while carefully staying within the ethical boundaries of my profession. If you’ve followed me for any length of time, you’ve probably noticed that I frequently remind people that my content is educational and should not be taken as legal advice.

Those boundaries exist for a reason, and I respect them completely.

Still, there have been countless moments when someone was desperate for answers, and I wished I could do more.

Law school is the next step toward changing that.

This Journey Is Personal

People often ask me why I chose family law.

The answer isn’t found in a textbook or a classroom.

It’s found in real life.

Long before I became a Family Law Paralegal or a California Legal Document Assistant, I experienced family court from the other side. During a previous marriage, before my current legal career, I stood beside my then-husband as he navigated his own custody case. Years later, in the beginning of my legal career, I found myself in family court again, this time in my own custody matter involving my son’s father.

Those experiences gave me a perspective that no classroom alone could ever provide.

I know what it feels like to sit in a courtroom with your future, and your child’s future being discussed. I know the uncertainty, the stress, the financial burden, and the emotional toll that family court can place on parents and children alike.

As difficult as those experiences were, they also shaped the direction of my career.

They inspired me to pursue an education in paralegal studies, become a Legal Document Assistant, and dedicate my professional life to helping people better understand the family court process. Every day, I work with parents who are trying to navigate one of the most challenging periods of their lives, and I have the privilege of helping them prepare, organize, and better understand what lies ahead.

But those experiences also made one thing incredibly clear to me.

I wanted to do more.

I wanted the ability to provide legal advice when appropriate. I wanted to stand beside clients in court, advocate on their behalf, and help them through some of the most important legal battles of their lives.

That desire is what ultimately led me to apply to law school.

This Isn’t Just About a Degree

This isn’t about adding “Esquire” after my name.

It isn’t about having the title of attorney.

It’s about expanding my ability to help people.

One day, I’ll be able to provide legal advice to clients who need it.

One day, I’ll be able to stand beside parents in court and advocate for their children.

One day, I’ll be able to represent individuals leaving abusive relationships and help families navigate custody disputes, divorces, child support issues, and other life-changing legal matters.

That has always been the goal.

I Want to Be Part of the Change

Through both my personal experiences and my professional work, I’ve seen the incredible strengths of our legal system, but I’ve also seen areas where families leave feeling unheard, overwhelmed, or confused.

I believe family courts should strive for fairness, consistency, transparency, and outcomes that truly serve the best interests of children.

I don’t believe meaningful change happens simply by talking about it.

It happens when people are willing to become part of the profession and work toward improving it from within.

That is the attorney I hope to become.

Not just someone who understands the law, but someone who genuinely understands the people standing in front of the court because I’ve stood there too.

A New Chapter

Over the next several years, you’ll be joining me on a completely new journey, continuing my work, educating the public and attending law school.

I’ll be balancing work, motherhood, and law school while continuing to create educational content and grow this community.

I’ll share what I’m learning.

The challenges.

The victories.

The long nights of studying.

The moments of doubt.

And, hopefully, the day I eventually pass the California Bar Exam.

I hope my journey encourages someone else who thinks it’s “too late” to chase a dream, or who believes that their past experiences can’t become the foundation for something meaningful.

Sometimes the very things that challenge us the most become the reason we discover our purpose.

Thank You

Whether you’ve followed me from TikTok, Facebook, or Substack, thank you.

Thank you for trusting me.

Thank you for allowing me to be a small part of your journey.

When I first started creating family court content, my goal was simple: to help people better understand a legal system that can often feel confusing and intimidating.

I never imagined it would grow into this incredible community.

That mission isn’t changing.

It’s simply growing.

Law school is the next chapter, but it isn’t the destination.

It’s another step toward becoming the advocate I’ve always wanted to be.

I’ll continue sharing educational content, practical resources, and now, my journey through law school. I’ll take you behind the scenes as I learn, grow, and work toward becoming a Family Law Attorney.

If we want to see a stronger, more compassionate, and more effective family court system, then our generation has to be willing to become part of that change.

I’m incredibly grateful that you’ll be walking this journey with me.

Here’s to the next chapter.

Law school... here I come.

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