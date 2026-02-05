When people think about family court, they picture hearings, custody schedules, and child support orders.

What many don’t realize is that some of the most important evidence in a case is not presented dramatically in court, it’s gathered quietly through a legal process called Discovery.

Discovery is one of the most resourceful, strategic, and underused tools available in family law. It allows each side to obtain information, documents, and evidence directly from the other party before trial or settlement.

If used properly, discovery can clarify finances, expose inconsistencies, document parenting involvement, and uncover information that would otherwise remain hidden.

This article breaks down the ins and outs of discovery, the different types, who can prepare it, and what happens when the other side refuses to cooperate.

What Is Discovery?

Discovery is the formal process of exchanging information in a legal case.

It exists so that:

Both parties have access to the same information

No one is “ambushed” at trial

Cases can settle based on verified facts

Courts can make informed decisions

In family law, discovery is often used to gather information about:

Income and employment

Bank accounts and assets

Debts and liabilities

Retirement accounts

Parenting involvement

Communication records

Substance abuse concerns

Child-related expenses

Discovery can be used in divorce, custody, child support, and spousal support cases.

The Main Types of Discovery in Family Law

Each discovery tool serves a different purpose. Think of them as different methods of asking questions or demanding proof.

1. Form Interrogatories