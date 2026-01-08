One of the most frustrating experiences in family court is finally obtaining an order, only to have the other party ignore it. Custody schedules aren’t followed, support isn’t paid, communication requirements are disregarded, and court-ordered responsibilities go unmet.

Unfortunately, having a court order does not automatically mean it will be followed. Courts expect parties to take action when an order is violated, but many people don’t know how to do that, where to start, or what options are available.

This article explains, in general terms applicable across all states, how court orders are enforced, what steps you can take, and how to prepare when compliance becomes an issue.

What Does “Enforcing a Court Order” Mean?

Enforcement means asking the court to:

Recognize that an existing order is not being followed

Require compliance going forward

Impose consequences for continued noncompliance

Clarify or strengthen existing orders if needed

Courts typically do not enforce orders on their own. The responsibility falls on the party affected by the violation to bring the issue back before the court.

Common Family Court Orders That Require Enforcement

People most often seek enforcement of:

Custody or parenting time orders

Visitation schedules

Child support orders

Spousal support orders

Medical or insurance obligations

Educational decision-making

Communication requirements

Transportation or exchange provisions

Reimbursement or expense-sharing orders

If the order exists and is clear, it can usually be enforced.

Why Many People Struggle With Enforcement

Many individuals don’t pursue enforcement because:

They don’t know what form or motion to file

They assume law enforcement will handle it

They fear retaliation or conflict

They don’t have documentation

They can’t afford an attorney

They believe nothing will happen

The reality is that enforcement requires preparation and documentation, but it is often achievable, especially when approached methodically.

Step 1: Confirm the Order Is Clear and Final

Before taking enforcement action, confirm:

The order is signed by a judge

The language is clear and specific

The obligations are unambiguous

The order has not expired or been superseded

Courts generally cannot enforce vague or incomplete orders.

Step 2: Document Every Violation

Documentation is the foundation of enforcement.

You should keep detailed records of:

Dates and times of missed visits

Missed or late support payments

Refused exchanges

Denied communication

Unpaid reimbursements

Failure to comply with medical, school, or insurance orders

Best Documentation Practices

Stick to facts, not emotions

Record events immediately

Use consistent logs

Save messages and emails

Keep financial records and proof of nonpayment

Patterns matter more than isolated incidents.

Step 3: Attempt Resolution (When Safe and Appropriate)

In some cases, courts expect parties to attempt resolution before filing enforcement.

This might include:

Written communication requesting compliance

Clarifying misunderstandings

Documenting your request and the response (or lack of response)

If safety is a concern, do not attempt direct communication.

Step 4: File an Enforcement Request or Motion

Most courts require a formal filing to enforce an order. While the names vary by state, common filings include:

Motion to Enforce

Motion for Contempt

Order to Show Cause

Request for Compliance

Motion for Sanctions

These filings generally ask the court to:

Find that the order was violated

Order compliance

Impose remedies or consequences

Clarify future expectations

Step 5: Prepare Evidence for the Court