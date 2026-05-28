Parental Alienation in Family Court: What It Looks Like, Why It Happens, and How Courts View It
Few topics in family court are more emotionally charged or misunderstood than parental alienation.
Some parents believe it is exaggerated.
Others believe it destroyed their relationship with their child.
Some professionals use the term cautiously.
Others see it regularly in high-conflict custody cases.
And in many family court proceedings, allegations of parental alienation become one of the most complicated and divisive issues a judge must sort through.
The reality is this: