Preparing for trial in family court without an attorney can feel overwhelming. Unlike earlier hearings, trial is structured, formal, and governed by rules of evidence and procedure. It is where the court hears testimony, reviews evidence, and makes decisions that may have long-term impact on custody, support, and other issues.

Understanding what happens at trial, what your role is, and how to prepare can help you approach the process with more clarity and confidence.

What a Family Court Trial Is

A trial is a formal hearing where each party presents evidence and testimony to support their position. Unlike shorter hearings, trials are designed to resolve disputed issues after the parties have had time to exchange information and prepare.

Trials may address: