Many people walk into a status conference expecting a decision. They prepare arguments, bring evidence, and anticipate rulings on custody, support, or other contested issues. Then the hearing ends quickly, and nothing appears to have been decided.

This often leads to frustration. Litigants leave feeling like the hearing was pointless or that the court did not address their concerns.

In reality, status conferences and case management hearings serve a different purpose. They are not typically designed to decide issues. They are designed to move the case forward.

Understanding this difference can help you use these hearings strategically instead of feeling unprepared or disappointed.

What Is a Status Conference

A status conference is a short hearing where the court checks the progress of a case. The judge reviews what has been completed, what remains outstanding, and what steps are needed before the case can move toward resolution.

These hearings often occur early in a case, but they can also happen throughout the life of a matter. They may address whether disclosures have been exchanged, whether mediation has occurred, whether discovery is ongoing, or whether trial preparation has begun.

The focus is not usually on deciding custody or support. The focus is on managing the timeline.