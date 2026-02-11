When people think about subpoenas in family court, they usually focus on what they want. Bank records. Employment files. Phone logs. School records. Medical information. Financial statements.

What most do not realize until they are deep into the process is that obtaining those documents is often less about the subpoena itself and more about who you send it to.

A subpoena sent to the wrong person, the wrong department, or the wrong address can be ignored, rejected, or legally invalid. That mistake alone can delay your case, your hearing preparation, or your discovery timeline by weeks or months.

Understanding how to properly identify the agent for service of process is one of the most overlooked but critical parts of subpoena work.