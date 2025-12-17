The Family Court Workbook’s Substack

Gemma Pieroni
Dec 21

What helps the family court recognise and assess patterns of tech-facilitated or indirect abuse over time, especially when the evidence is digital, distributed, and involves third parties rather than a single actor?

This is a question from Western Australia 🙂

William Sewell
Dec 17

How do you get accountability. How do you keep the crooked attorneys from taking your child. How to keep the crooked judge from putting you in jail for attorney’s fees. How do you hold the GAL accountable for ignoring child neglect and bias. How do you survive this system when you don’t have any money and there coming after you.

