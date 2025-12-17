Taking Questions from my Readers & Subscribers
ASK ANYTHING!
If you have any questions regarding general Family Law questions or your case in particular, please leave them below and I will try my best to answer. Please note that I am not a Lawyer and nothing I will provide will be legal advice, just basic information and for educational purposes only. Please make sure to give your state so I can also provide resources for your particular question.
Thank you,
The Family Court Workbook’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Cynthia
LDA/Family Law Paralegal!
Happy Holidays!
What helps the family court recognise and assess patterns of tech-facilitated or indirect abuse over time, especially when the evidence is digital, distributed, and involves third parties rather than a single actor?
This is a question from Western Australia 🙂
How do you get accountability. How do you keep the crooked attorneys from taking your child. How to keep the crooked judge from putting you in jail for attorney’s fees. How do you hold the GAL accountable for ignoring child neglect and bias. How do you survive this system when you don’t have any money and there coming after you.