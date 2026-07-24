One of the biggest misconceptions about divorce is that filing the Petition is the hard part. In reality, filing is simply the beginning of a legal process that can take months or even years depending on the issues involved.

Whether you are considering divorce, have already filed, or have just been served, understanding what comes next can dramatically reduce stress, improve your decision-making, and help you avoid mistakes that are difficult or impossible to undo.

This guide walks through the typical stages of a California divorce case, explains what each stage is designed to accomplish, and offers practical considerations along the way.

Stage One: Filing the Petition

Every divorce begins with one spouse filing a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage and having the other spouse properly served.

Many people believe this means the divorce has “started” emotionally.

Legally, however, filing accomplishes something much more important:

It gives the court jurisdiction over the case and starts the legal timeline.

Once the Petition is filed and served, Automatic Temporary Restraining Orders (ATROS) generally take effect. These orders are designed to preserve the status quo while the case is pending. They typically prohibit either spouse from: