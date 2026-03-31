The Family Court Workbook’s Substack

The Family Court Workbook’s Substack

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William Sewell's avatar
William Sewell
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The rules don’t apply in family court like your article says. Attorneys collude with each other and break the law. Attorneys colluded with judges to get the ruling they want. Whoever’s willing to pay the most money will win the divorce because money is what drives The Family court system. It the law.

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