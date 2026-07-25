One of the most common questions in family law is this:

“Can my child’s other parent move to another state, wait six months, and then file for custody there?”

The answer is more complicated than most people realize.

Many parents have heard some version of the “six-month rule.” Some believe that if they relocate with the child and simply remain in the new state long enough, that state automatically gains authority over every aspect of the case. Others believe waiting six months gives them a strategic advantage over the parent who remained behind.

The reality is that interstate custody cases involve some of the most complex jurisdictional issues in family law. While the passage of time can become important, it does not erase legal requirements, existing court orders, or the rights of the other parent.

Understanding how these cases develop and why timing matters can make the difference between protecting your rights and finding yourself at a significant disadvantage.

Why Parents Relocate Before Filing

Parents relocate for many legitimate reasons.

A new job.

Lower cost of living.

Family support.

Military assignments.

Educational opportunities.

Health or safety concerns.

Those reasons are real, and courts recognize that life sometimes requires families to move.

However, in some situations, a parent may believe that delaying the filing of a custody action until after establishing residency in another state will improve their legal position. The belief is often that the new state will eventually become the child’s “home state,” allowing custody issues to be decided there instead of where the child previously lived.