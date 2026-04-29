Discovery can be one of the most important tools in family court, but it is also one of the most misunderstood.

Many people hear the word “discovery” and assume it is only for attorneys or high-asset divorce cases. In reality, discovery can be used in custody, child support, spousal support, property division, reimbursement claims, hidden income disputes, and many other contested matters.

When used properly, discovery can uncover information, clarify facts, and encourage settlement.

When used improperly, it can become expensive, time-consuming, and emotionally draining.

Understanding what discovery is, when it helps, and whether you can handle it self-represented is essential before deciding how to proceed.

What Is Discovery in Family Court?

Discovery is the formal legal process used to obtain information, documents, and evidence from the other side or third parties.

It allows parties to request information that may be relevant to issues in the case.

Common examples include: