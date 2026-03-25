If you’re going through a divorce, you will quickly come across something called “financial disclosures.”

For many people, this part of the process feels confusing, invasive, or even unnecessary, especially if you believe there are no assets to divide or everything is already “known.”

But in reality, financial disclosures are one of the most important and legally required parts of any divorce case in California.

Let’s break down what they are, why they exist, and what can go wrong when they’re not handled properly.

What Are Financial Disclosures?

Financial disclosures are the mandatory exchange of financial information between both parties in a divorce.

Each party is required to fully and transparently disclose:

Income

Expenses

Assets (what you own)

Debts (what you owe)

This is done through a set of required forms, most commonly:

Declaration of Disclosure (Preliminary and Final)

Schedule of Assets and Debts (FL-142) or Property Declaration (FL-160)

Income and Expense Declaration (FL-150)

Along with these forms, parties must also provide supporting documents, such as:

Bank statements

Tax returns

Pay stubs

Retirement account statements

Credit card statements

Why Financial Disclosures Are Required

At its core, divorce is not just emotional, it is also financial.

The court requires disclosures to ensure:

1. Transparency

Both parties must have a clear picture of the financial landscape before any decisions are made.

2. Fair Division of Assets

California is a community property state, meaning most assets and debts acquired during the marriage are divided equally. That can’t happen fairly if information is missing.

3. Accurate Support Orders

Child support and spousal support are calculated based on income and financial circumstances. Without accurate disclosures, these orders can be completely off.

4. Prevention of Fraud

The disclosure process is designed to prevent one party from hiding money, undervaluing assets, or manipulating financial information.

What Does This Phase of Divorce Actually Entail?