If you are representing yourself in family court, you may hear the word brief and immediately wonder if it is something only attorneys prepare. The truth is that a brief is simply a written legal argument submitted to the court. It explains your position, applies the law to the facts of your case, and tells the judge what orders you are requesting.

A strong brief can be one of the most effective tools in family court because it allows you to organize your argument clearly, cite legal authority, and present your side in a professional format before the hearing even begins.

What Is a Brief?

A brief is not the same thing as a declaration.

A declaration is where you provide facts, evidence, timelines, and your personal testimony under penalty of perjury.

A brief is where you explain:

What legal issue the court must decide

What law applies

Why the facts support your request

Why the judge should rule in your favor

Think of it this way:

Declaration = Facts

Brief = Legal Argument

Common Types of Briefs in Family Court

Depending on your case, you may hear different terms used:

Trial Brief

Usually filed before trial. It outlines the issues, witnesses, evidence, and legal arguments the judge will need to decide.

Hearing Brief

Sometimes filed before an important motion or evidentiary hearing. It focuses on the specific issue set for hearing.

Responsive Brief

Used to respond to the other party’s arguments or legal claims.

Settlement Conference Brief

Sometimes required before a Mandatory Settlement Conference. It summarizes the case, disputed issues, and possible resolutions.

When Are You Required to File a Brief?

Not every family court case requires one. In many routine hearings, parties simply file Request for Order paperwork, declarations, and income and expense forms.

However, a brief may be required when:

1. The Judge Orders It

If the court specifically orders each side to submit a trial brief or briefing on a legal issue, you must comply by the deadline given.

Always follow the judge’s minute order carefully.

2. Before Trial

Many courts require trial briefs before:

Custody trials

Support trials

Property division trials

Attorney fee trials

Domestic violence matters set for evidentiary hearing

Some counties have local rules requiring briefs a certain number of court days before trial.

3. Complex Legal Issues Exist

Even if not required, filing a brief can help when your case involves:

Separate property reimbursement claims

Gavron warnings

Retroactive support disputes

Move-away requests

Imputation of income

Discovery sanctions

Contempt proceedings

Relocation or jurisdiction disputes

4. The Other Side Has an Attorney

If opposing counsel files a polished legal memorandum and you file nothing, the judge may only see one side of the law. A concise, well-written brief can level the playing field.

What Should a Family Court Brief Include?

A basic brief often contains:

Caption

Your court name, case number, parties, and hearing date.

Title

Example:

Respondent’s Trial Brief Regarding Custody and Timeshare

Introduction

Brief summary of what you are asking the court to order.

Statement of Facts

Short, relevant timeline of events.

Legal Argument

Break into headings. Example:

Best interest of the child favors stability

Petitioner failed to exercise prior parenting time

Requested support modification is unsupported by evidence

Requested Orders

Clearly state what you want.

Conclusion

Respectfully request the court grant your relief.

How Long Should It Be?

Family court judges often appreciate concise writing. In many hearings, five to ten strong pages can be more effective than twenty disorganized pages.

Be direct. Be factual. Be professional.

Can Self-Represented Parties File Briefs?

Absolutely.

You do not need to be an attorney to submit a brief. Self-represented litigants routinely file them, especially in contested matters. A well-prepared brief can demonstrate seriousness, preparation, and understanding of the case.

Practical Tip

Do not wait until the night before court. Briefs take time because you need to:

Organize evidence

Review statutes

Review local court rules

Proofread carefully

Serve the other side on time

California Residents, LDA Services

For California residents only, I provide Legal Document Assistant (LDA) services, which may include:

Preparing court forms using client-provided information

Organizing filings and supporting documents

Helping clients stay procedurally compliant

LDA services do not include legal advice or legal representation and are provided under a written contract in accordance with California law.

📧 Email: proselegaldp@gmail.com

🌐 Website: www.proselegalprepandcoach.com

🎥 TikTok and Instagram: @learn_fam_law

About The Family Court Workbook

For those who feel overwhelmed, disorganized, or stuck, The Family Court Workbook was created to help you regain structure and clarity.

Inside this book, you’ll find:

Easy-to-understand explanations of family court processes, including custody, child support, spousal support, and more

Guidance on documenting evidence, tracking deadlines, and staying organized

Fillable workbook pages to record visitation, child support payments, incident reports, co-parenting issues, and other vital case details

Tips for handling high-conflict situations, presenting evidence, and communicating effectively

A glossary of legal terms and abbreviations

General information about federal family law and tools to research your state’s specific rules and procedures

This book is not a substitute for legal advice, but it is an invaluable educational resource for anyone navigating family court.

Pick up a copy HERE

Important Disclaimer

This article is general educational information only.

It is not legal advice. Court rules, fee waiver coverage, and reporter availability vary by jurisdiction and case type. Always consult your local court or a licensed attorney for advice specific to your situation.

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