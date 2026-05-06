What Is a Brief in Family Court, and When Are You Required to File One?
If you are representing yourself in family court, you may hear the word brief and immediately wonder if it is something only attorneys prepare. The truth is that a brief is simply a written legal argument submitted to the court. It explains your position, applies the law to the facts of your case, and tells the judge what orders you are requesting.
A strong brief can be one of the most effective tools in family court because it allows you to organize your argument clearly, cite legal authority, and present your side in a professional format before the hearing even begins.
What Is a Brief?
A brief is not the same thing as a declaration.
A declaration is where you provide facts, evidence, timelines, and your personal testimony under penalty of perjury.
A brief is where you explain:
What legal issue the court must decide
What law applies
Why the facts support your request
Why the judge should rule in your favor
Think of it this way:
Declaration = Facts
Brief = Legal Argument
Common Types of Briefs in Family Court
Depending on your case, you may hear different terms used:
Trial Brief
Usually filed before trial. It outlines the issues, witnesses, evidence, and legal arguments the judge will need to decide.
Hearing Brief
Sometimes filed before an important motion or evidentiary hearing. It focuses on the specific issue set for hearing.
Responsive Brief
Used to respond to the other party’s arguments or legal claims.
Settlement Conference Brief
Sometimes required before a Mandatory Settlement Conference. It summarizes the case, disputed issues, and possible resolutions.
When Are You Required to File a Brief?
Not every family court case requires one. In many routine hearings, parties simply file Request for Order paperwork, declarations, and income and expense forms.
However, a brief may be required when:
1. The Judge Orders It
If the court specifically orders each side to submit a trial brief or briefing on a legal issue, you must comply by the deadline given.
Always follow the judge’s minute order carefully.
2. Before Trial
Many courts require trial briefs before:
Custody trials
Support trials
Property division trials
Attorney fee trials
Domestic violence matters set for evidentiary hearing
Some counties have local rules requiring briefs a certain number of court days before trial.
3. Complex Legal Issues Exist
Even if not required, filing a brief can help when your case involves:
Separate property reimbursement claims
Gavron warnings
Retroactive support disputes
Move-away requests
Imputation of income
Discovery sanctions
Contempt proceedings
Relocation or jurisdiction disputes
4. The Other Side Has an Attorney
If opposing counsel files a polished legal memorandum and you file nothing, the judge may only see one side of the law. A concise, well-written brief can level the playing field.
What Should a Family Court Brief Include?
A basic brief often contains:
Caption
Your court name, case number, parties, and hearing date.
Title
Example:
Respondent’s Trial Brief Regarding Custody and Timeshare
Introduction
Brief summary of what you are asking the court to order.
Statement of Facts
Short, relevant timeline of events.
Legal Argument
Break into headings. Example:
Best interest of the child favors stability
Petitioner failed to exercise prior parenting time
Requested support modification is unsupported by evidence
Requested Orders
Clearly state what you want.
Conclusion
Respectfully request the court grant your relief.
How Long Should It Be?
Family court judges often appreciate concise writing. In many hearings, five to ten strong pages can be more effective than twenty disorganized pages.
Be direct. Be factual. Be professional.
Can Self-Represented Parties File Briefs?
Absolutely.
You do not need to be an attorney to submit a brief. Self-represented litigants routinely file them, especially in contested matters. A well-prepared brief can demonstrate seriousness, preparation, and understanding of the case.
Practical Tip
Do not wait until the night before court. Briefs take time because you need to:
Organize evidence
Review statutes
Review local court rules
Proofread carefully
Serve the other side on time
California Residents, LDA Services
For California residents only, I provide Legal Document Assistant (LDA) services, which may include:
Preparing court forms using client-provided information
Organizing filings and supporting documents
Helping clients stay procedurally compliant
LDA services do not include legal advice or legal representation and are provided under a written contract in accordance with California law.
📧 Email: proselegaldp@gmail.com
🌐 Website: www.proselegalprepandcoach.com
🎥 TikTok and Instagram: @learn_fam_law
About The Family Court Workbook
For those who feel overwhelmed, disorganized, or stuck, The Family Court Workbook was created to help you regain structure and clarity.
Inside this book, you’ll find:
Easy-to-understand explanations of family court processes, including custody, child support, spousal support, and more
Guidance on documenting evidence, tracking deadlines, and staying organized
Fillable workbook pages to record visitation, child support payments, incident reports, co-parenting issues, and other vital case details
Tips for handling high-conflict situations, presenting evidence, and communicating effectively
A glossary of legal terms and abbreviations
General information about federal family law and tools to research your state’s specific rules and procedures
This book is not a substitute for legal advice, but it is an invaluable educational resource for anyone navigating family court.
Pick up a copy HERE
Important Disclaimer
This article is general educational information only.
It is not legal advice. Court rules, fee waiver coverage, and reporter availability vary by jurisdiction and case type. Always consult your local court or a licensed attorney for advice specific to your situation.
The Family Court Workbook’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.