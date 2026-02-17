Remote hearings have become a normal part of family court, but many litigants still do not fully understand how they work, when they are appropriate, or how to properly request one.

Some assume remote attendance is automatic. Others believe appearing remotely weakens their case. Many do not realize there are formal steps required to request it, and procedural mistakes can result in denial or technical issues on the day of court.

Understanding what a remote hearing is and how to properly prepare for one is critical, especially when custody, support, or restraining order matters are at stake.

What Is a Remote Hearing

A remote hearing is a court proceeding conducted through video or telephone conferencing technology rather than physical presence inside the courtroom.

Instead of sitting in the gallery or approaching counsel table, parties appear through a secure virtual platform designated by the court. Judges, attorneys, litigants, witnesses, and sometimes interpreters all log in through the same system.

Remote hearings were expanded significantly during court closures and have remained widely used for procedural hearings, status conferences, and in some cases even evidentiary matters.

Can Anyone Attend a Remote Hearing

In most courts, remote hearings remain public proceedings just like in person hearings. Members of the public, media, or observers may be able to attend remotely if the court provides access links or dial in information.

However, access varies by court and by case type. Sensitive family law matters may limit public access or require special permission.

Litigants should never assume privacy simply because the hearing is virtual. Court decorum and public proceeding rules still apply.

Requesting to Appear Remotely in California

In California family court, remote appearance is not always automatic. If a litigant wants or needs to attend remotely, they often must file a formal request.

Two commonly used forms are:

RA 010, Notice of Remote Appearance

RA 020, Order Regarding Remote Appearance

Forms are in this Link

The RA 010 form is used to notify the court and other parties that you are requesting to appear remotely. The RA 020 form is the proposed order for the judge to approve or deny the request.

These forms must typically be filed and served within specific timeframes before the hearing. Courts may deny last minute requests unless there is good cause.

Each county may have slightly different procedures, so litigants must review their local court’s website or remote appearance page to confirm filing deadlines and platform instructions.

For readers outside California, most states have equivalent request procedures, though the form names differ. Searching your state court website under remote appearances or virtual hearings will usually direct you to the proper forms and instructions.

How Remote Hearings Are Conducted

Remote hearings function similarly to in person proceedings, but with technological structure.

Participants log in through a court provided video platform. They wait in a virtual lobby until admitted into the courtroom session. Once admitted, the judge calls the case just as they would in person.