When There Are No Court Orders: Can a Parent Withhold the Children?
One of the biggest misconceptions in family court is this:
“If there are no custody orders yet, I can do whatever I want.”
Technically, many parents do have broad rights before court orders exist. But legally and strategically, that does notmean there are no consequences.
This becomes even more important after one parent files for custody and the case is pending.
A judge may later look back at everything that happened before the hearing, including: