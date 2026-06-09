Many people enter family court believing they are fighting for justice.

By the time they leave, they discover they were also making business decisions every step of the way.

Every motion filed.

Every hearing requested.

Every attorney retained.

Every subpoena served.

Each one comes with a cost.

Not just financially, but emotionally, professionally, and personally.

The question isn’t always:

“Can I win?”

The better question is:

“What will winning cost me, and is it worth the price?”

The Justice Trap

One of the biggest mistakes litigants make is confusing being right with needing a ruling.

For example: