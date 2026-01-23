Why Having a Court Reporter at Your Hearing Can Protect You Long After the Hearing Ends
Most people walk into court believing everything said in front of a judge is automatically “on the record.”
That belief is understandable, and often wrong.
In many family law and civil hearings today, there is no verbatim record unless a court reporter is present. What that means, practically, is this:
If no court reporter is there, there may be no accurate, word-for-word record of what was said, what objections were made, what representations were relied upon, or how rulings were explained.
And once the hearing is over, you cannot recreate what does not exist.
This article explains:
Why court reporters quietly disappeared from most courtrooms
Why you now must request one, and often pay for one
How to obtain a court reporter through the court or privately
How fee waivers apply
What a “verbatim record” actually means
Why transcripts matter for appeals, modifications, enforcement, and accountability
What happens when no reporter is present
And why judges behave differently when they know they are being recorded
What a Court Reporter Actually Does (and Why It Matters)
A court reporter creates a verbatim record of a proceeding.
Verbatim means:
Every word spoken
By the judge
By the attorneys
By the parties
By witnesses
Including interruptions, objections, clarifications, and rulings
Not summaries.
Not notes.
Not a clerk’s shorthand recollection.
A verbatim record is the gold standard of courtroom documentation. It is the only record that can later be turned into an official transcript.
What Happened to the Court Reporters?
If you’ve been in court for years, you may remember when court reporters were simply there, no request required.
So what changed?
1. Budget Cuts and Staffing Shortages
Court reporter positions were among the first to be reduced during budget crises. Over time:
Positions were eliminated
Hiring froze
Courts relied more heavily on electronic recording systems
2. Shift to “On-Request” Reporting
Many courts moved to a system where:
Court reporters are no longer automatically assigned
A reporter is provided only if a party requests one
In many courts, the requesting party must pay
3. Rise of Electronic Recording
Some courtrooms now rely on:
Audio recording systems
Digital court logs
These systems do not create a verbatim transcript automatically and often:
Miss portions of dialogue
Fail during cross-talk
Are difficult to access later
Still require payment to transcribe
Why You Must Now Request (and Often Pay for) a Court Reporter
In many jurisdictions:
Court reporters are treated as a litigant-requested service
The court provides the space, not the record
If you want a transcript, you must ensure a reporter is present
This means:
No request = no reporter
No reporter = no transcript
No transcript = no meaningful appellate record
How to Request a Court Reporter Through the Court
Each court handles this differently, but the general process looks like this:
Check the court’s website
Look under: “Court Reporters,” “Transcripts,” or “Hearing Services”
Many courts publish request forms and deadlines
File or submit a request in advance
Some courts require requests several days before the hearing
Last-minute requests are often denied due to staffing
Confirm availability
Do not assume the request guarantees a reporter
Always confirm before your hearing date
Courts that still provide reporters often give priority to trials over short hearings, another reason early requests matter.
Using a Fee Waiver to Obtain a Court Reporter
If you have an approved fee waiver, you may be entitled to:
A court-provided reporter
A reduced-cost transcript
Or coverage of certain reporting fees
Important points:
Fee waivers do not automatically guarantee a reporter
You usually must affirmatively request one
You may need to cite your fee waiver status on the request
Some courts limit fee-waiver coverage to:
Trials
Evidentiary hearings
Matters where testimony is taken
Always check your local court rules.
Hiring a Private Court Reporter (and Why Many Do)
If the court cannot provide a reporter, you may hire a private court reporter.
How to Hire One:
Search: “Certified court reporter + your county”
Contact local reporting agencies
Ask whether they are authorized to appear in your courtroom
Typical Costs:
Appearance fee: $75–$200+ per half or full day
Transcript fees: Often charged per page
Expedited transcripts cost more
Yes, it’s expensive.
But compared to the cost of appeals, repeated hearings, or irreversible rulings, many litigants consider it essential.