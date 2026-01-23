Most people walk into court believing everything said in front of a judge is automatically “on the record.”

That belief is understandable, and often wrong.

In many family law and civil hearings today, there is no verbatim record unless a court reporter is present. What that means, practically, is this:

If no court reporter is there, there may be no accurate, word-for-word record of what was said, what objections were made, what representations were relied upon, or how rulings were explained.

And once the hearing is over, you cannot recreate what does not exist.

This article explains:

Why court reporters quietly disappeared from most courtrooms

Why you now must request one, and often pay for one

How to obtain a court reporter through the court or privately

How fee waivers apply

What a “verbatim record” actually means

Why transcripts matter for appeals, modifications, enforcement, and accountability

What happens when no reporter is present

And why judges behave differently when they know they are being recorded

What a Court Reporter Actually Does (and Why It Matters)

A court reporter creates a verbatim record of a proceeding.

Verbatim means:

Every word spoken

By the judge

By the attorneys

By the parties

By witnesses

Including interruptions, objections, clarifications, and rulings

Not summaries.

Not notes.

Not a clerk’s shorthand recollection.

A verbatim record is the gold standard of courtroom documentation. It is the only record that can later be turned into an official transcript.

What Happened to the Court Reporters?

If you’ve been in court for years, you may remember when court reporters were simply there, no request required.

So what changed?

1. Budget Cuts and Staffing Shortages

Court reporter positions were among the first to be reduced during budget crises. Over time:

Positions were eliminated

Hiring froze

Courts relied more heavily on electronic recording systems

2. Shift to “On-Request” Reporting

Many courts moved to a system where:

Court reporters are no longer automatically assigned

A reporter is provided only if a party requests one

In many courts, the requesting party must pay

3. Rise of Electronic Recording

Some courtrooms now rely on:

Audio recording systems

Digital court logs

These systems do not create a verbatim transcript automatically and often:

Miss portions of dialogue

Fail during cross-talk

Are difficult to access later

Still require payment to transcribe

Why You Must Now Request (and Often Pay for) a Court Reporter

In many jurisdictions:

Court reporters are treated as a litigant-requested service

The court provides the space, not the record

If you want a transcript, you must ensure a reporter is present

This means:

No request = no reporter

No reporter = no transcript

No transcript = no meaningful appellate record

How to Request a Court Reporter Through the Court

Each court handles this differently, but the general process looks like this:

Check the court’s website Look under: “Court Reporters,” “Transcripts,” or “Hearing Services”

Many courts publish request forms and deadlines File or submit a request in advance Some courts require requests several days before the hearing

Last-minute requests are often denied due to staffing Confirm availability Do not assume the request guarantees a reporter

Always confirm before your hearing date

Courts that still provide reporters often give priority to trials over short hearings, another reason early requests matter.

Using a Fee Waiver to Obtain a Court Reporter

If you have an approved fee waiver, you may be entitled to:

A court-provided reporter

A reduced-cost transcript

Or coverage of certain reporting fees

Important points:

Fee waivers do not automatically guarantee a reporter

You usually must affirmatively request one

You may need to cite your fee waiver status on the request

Some courts limit fee-waiver coverage to:

Trials

Evidentiary hearings

Matters where testimony is taken

Always check your local court rules.

Hiring a Private Court Reporter (and Why Many Do)

If the court cannot provide a reporter, you may hire a private court reporter.

How to Hire One:

Search: “Certified court reporter + your county”

Contact local reporting agencies

Ask whether they are authorized to appear in your courtroom

Typical Costs:

Appearance fee: $75–$200+ per half or full day

Transcript fees: Often charged per page

Expedited transcripts cost more

Yes, it’s expensive.

But compared to the cost of appeals, repeated hearings, or irreversible rulings, many litigants consider it essential.

What Happens If There Is No Court Reporter?