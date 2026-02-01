When people enter family court, they are often overwhelmed, emotional, angry, scared, or desperate to be heard. Social media feels like an outlet. A place to vent. A place to tell your side. A place to expose what feels unfair.

What many parents do not realize until it is too late is that family court does not view social media as therapy. It views it as evidence.

Judges, attorneys, evaluators, and opposing parties increasingly rely on social media posts to assess credibility, judgment, emotional regulation, and parenting insight. What feels like harmless venting online can become the very thing that undermines your case in court.

Why Social Media Is So Dangerous During a Family Court Case