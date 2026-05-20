One of the biggest fears many parents carry into family court is this:

“My ex is going to use my past against me.”

Maybe you struggled with addiction years ago. Maybe you went to rehab. Maybe you have anxiety, depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, or another mental health diagnosis. Maybe you were arrested years ago, have a criminal record, or made mistakes during a difficult chapter of your life.

And now you are terrified that none of your growth will matter.

This fear is incredibly common among parents involved in custody disputes. Many people assume that having any mental health history, substance abuse history, or criminal background automatically destroys their chances in court.

That is usually not how family courts work.

In general, family courts are less focused on whether a parent has ever struggled and more focused on whether the parent is currently safe, stable, functioning, and capable of meeting the child’s needs.

Those are two very different things.

Courts Usually Care More About Present Functioning Than Past Labels

A parent having a diagnosis, a past addiction, or a criminal history does not automatically mean they are an unfit parent.